Mustache Dash Broll

Airmen and family members run during the first ever Mustache Dash at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 31, 2023. The event’s purpose was is to raise awareness for mental health issues and encourage those who struggle with them to reach out for help. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell)