April Is National Child Neglect & Awareness Month and the Fort Carson Police Department and Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program invite the Fort Carson community to protect children and strengthen families.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878187
|VIRIN:
|230103-A-UR003-019
|Filename:
|DOD_109547463
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson ACS Child Neglect and Awareness Month, April 2023., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT