    Fort Carson ACS Child Neglect and Awareness Month, April 2023.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    April Is National Child Neglect & Awareness Month and the Fort Carson Police Department and Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program invite the Fort Carson community to protect children and strengthen families.

    This work, Fort Carson ACS Child Neglect and Awareness Month, April 2023., by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

