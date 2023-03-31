JBAB Women's Self Defense Course 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling's 11th Security Forces Squadron, led by 11th SFS Flight Sergeant Tech. Sgt. Stephen Berg, hosted a Women's Self Defense course based off of the United States Air Force's combatives techniques on March 25, 2023. The course provided facts and figures about the surrounding area, along with training each participant on various self defense techniques to include striking, grappling, and chokeholds.