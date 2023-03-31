Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB Women's Self Defense Course 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Kylee Eaton 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling's 11th Security Forces Squadron, led by 11th SFS Flight Sergeant Tech. Sgt. Stephen Berg, hosted a Women's Self Defense course based off of the United States Air Force's combatives techniques on March 25, 2023. The course provided facts and figures about the surrounding area, along with training each participant on various self defense techniques to include striking, grappling, and chokeholds.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878178
    VIRIN: 230325-F-TA811-180
    Filename: DOD_109547316
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Women's Self Defense Course 2023, by Kylee Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    combatives
    United States Air Force
    Security Forces
    Women's History Month
    self defense class

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT