JBAB Women's Self Defense Course 2023

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling's 11th Security Forces Squadron, led by 11th SFS Flight Sergeant Tech. Sgt. Stephen Berg, hosted a Women's Self Defense course based off of the United States Air Force's combatives techniques on March 25, 2023. The course provided facts and figures about the surrounding area, along with training each participant on various self defense techniques to include striking, grappling, and chokeholds.
|03.25.2023
|03.31.2023 15:26
|Video Productions
|878178
|230325-F-TA811-180
|DOD_109547316
|00:00:34
|DC, US
|0
|0
