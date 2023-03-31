Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th MEU Completes Final Land-Based Exercise, MEUEX III

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III from 5-15 March, 2023. MEUEX III served as the culminating land-based exercise for the 26th MEU, setting conditions to transition into the advanced stages of Pre-deployment Training Program. The 26th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force planned, briefed, rehearsed, and executed core mission essential tasks to include an airfield seizure, amphibious raids, expeditionary strikes, mass casualty and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 14:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878167
    VIRIN: 230331-M-VB101-017
    Filename: DOD_109547054
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    MEUEX
    26th MEU
    Marines
    MAGTF
    USMCNews

