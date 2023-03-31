Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III from 5-15 March, 2023. MEUEX III served as the culminating land-based exercise for the 26th MEU, setting conditions to transition into the advanced stages of Pre-deployment Training Program. The 26th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force planned, briefed, rehearsed, and executed core mission essential tasks to include an airfield seizure, amphibious raids, expeditionary strikes, mass casualty and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878167
|VIRIN:
|230331-M-VB101-017
|Filename:
|DOD_109547054
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 26th MEU Completes Final Land-Based Exercise, MEUEX III, by Cpl Matthew Romonoyske-Bean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
