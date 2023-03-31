26th MEU Completes Final Land-Based Exercise, MEUEX III

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in MEU Exercise (MEUEX) III from 5-15 March, 2023. MEUEX III served as the culminating land-based exercise for the 26th MEU, setting conditions to transition into the advanced stages of Pre-deployment Training Program. The 26th MEU Marine Air-Ground Task Force planned, briefed, rehearsed, and executed core mission essential tasks to include an airfield seizure, amphibious raids, expeditionary strikes, mass casualty and tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) drills. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Matthew Romonoyske-Bean)