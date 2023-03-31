Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Padres Flyover 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    SAN DIEGO (March 30, 2023) - MH-60S Knighthawks assigned to the "Firehawks” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 85 conduct a flyover of Petco Park Stadium in San Diego in honor of Opening Day for the 2023 San Diego Padres Major League Baseball season March 30, 2023. HSC-85 is an expeditionary helicopter squadron that supports the training, readiness and operations of Naval Special Warfare and other special operations forces. (U.S. Navy videp by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 878159
    VIRIN: 230330-N-VD554-2001
    Filename: DOD_109546970
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    HSC 85

