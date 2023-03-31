San Diego Women's Contributions in WWII

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elisha Smith 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    230321-N-MR124-1001 SAN DIEGO (March. 20, 2023) San Diego Historian Linda Canada speaks about San Diego women’s contributions during World War II. Throughout the war, women served in factory positions building planes, served in hospitals as nurses, and contributed to many other aspects of WWII efforts. This year's Women’s History Month theme is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories". (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 13:48
    san diego
    womens history month
    wwii
    aviation
    whm

