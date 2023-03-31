230321-N-MR124-1001 SAN DIEGO (March. 20, 2023) San Diego Historian Linda Canada speaks about San Diego women’s contributions during World War II. Throughout the war, women served in factory positions building planes, served in hospitals as nurses, and contributed to many other aspects of WWII efforts. This year's Women’s History Month theme is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories". (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878156
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-MR124-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109546860
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, San Diego Women's Contributions in WWII, by PO2 Elisha Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
