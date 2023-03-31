San Diego Women's Contributions in WWII

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230321-N-MR124-1001 SAN DIEGO (March. 20, 2023) San Diego Historian Linda Canada speaks about San Diego women’s contributions during World War II. Throughout the war, women served in factory positions building planes, served in hospitals as nurses, and contributed to many other aspects of WWII efforts. This year's Women’s History Month theme is "Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories". (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elisha Smith)