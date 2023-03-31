Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC celebrates Women's History Month

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs

    As Women's History Month comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the progress women in military service have made. Looking ahead, watch out for more information on the 2023 AFGSC Women’s Leadership Symposium. Narration by SMSgt Sharika Ceasor, AFGSC C2 Operations Inspector with the AFGSC Inspector General Office and Senior Leader of the 2023 WLS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 878143
    VIRIN: 230330-F-FG097-0001
    Filename: DOD_109546620
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC celebrates Women's History Month, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    WHM
    20th Air Force

