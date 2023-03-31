AFGSC celebrates Women's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As Women's History Month comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the progress women in military service have made. Looking ahead, watch out for more information on the 2023 AFGSC Women’s Leadership Symposium. Narration by SMSgt Sharika Ceasor, AFGSC C2 Operations Inspector with the AFGSC Inspector General Office and Senior Leader of the 2023 WLS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)