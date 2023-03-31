As Women's History Month comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the progress women in military service have made. Looking ahead, watch out for more information on the 2023 AFGSC Women’s Leadership Symposium. Narration by SMSgt Sharika Ceasor, AFGSC C2 Operations Inspector with the AFGSC Inspector General Office and Senior Leader of the 2023 WLS. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 12:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|878143
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-FG097-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109546620
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC celebrates Women's History Month, by SSgt Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT