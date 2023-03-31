Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month with Col. Meago H. Yuo-Tang

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    In honor of Women's History Month we recognize the remarkable achievements of Colonel Meago H. Yuo-Tang. She is a distinguished military officer holding a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Long Beach and a Master's of Business in Management from the University of La Verne.
    COL Yuo-Tang, Director of the 326th FMSC, shares the challenges her team faced during their deployment as primary theater-level advisors for financial operations in several countries, including Iraq, Syria, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait.

    COL You-Tang's military education, which includes the Finance Officer Basic Course, Finance Advanced Course, and Advanced Operations Course, has contributed to her outstanding career, spanning various military assignments. She balances her military commitments with her civilian role as a Department of the Army Civilian, Senior Budget Analyst at the 79th TSC, and loves spending quality time with her husband and two children. #vale
    .
    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 12:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878141
    VIRIN: 230303-A-PK275-924
    Filename: DOD_109546595
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month with Col. Meago H. Yuo-Tang, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    311 ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT