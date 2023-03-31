Women's History Month with Col. Meago H. Yuo-Tang

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of Women's History Month we recognize the remarkable achievements of Colonel Meago H. Yuo-Tang. She is a distinguished military officer holding a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Long Beach and a Master's of Business in Management from the University of La Verne.

COL Yuo-Tang, Director of the 326th FMSC, shares the challenges her team faced during their deployment as primary theater-level advisors for financial operations in several countries, including Iraq, Syria, Israel, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait.



COL You-Tang's military education, which includes the Finance Officer Basic Course, Finance Advanced Course, and Advanced Operations Course, has contributed to her outstanding career, spanning various military assignments. She balances her military commitments with her civilian role as a Department of the Army Civilian, Senior Budget Analyst at the 79th TSC, and loves spending quality time with her husband and two children. #vale

Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe