    History of the de Fleury Medal

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Former Commanders, Sergeants Major and Senior leaders take you through a brief history of the de Fleury Medal, an award of the US Army Engineer Association, was named in honor of François-Louis Teissèdre de Fleury, a French engineer in the Continental Army.

    USACE
    History
    De Fleury Medal
    Army Engineer Association

