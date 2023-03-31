Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month - Spangdahlem

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As Women’s History Month draws to an end, we’d like to take this moment to recognize the incredible women of Saber Nation. It’s important to honor and recognize women, beyond the month of March, for all they have done and continue to do.
    Featured in this video, you will see women who serve in a range of career fields - from medical, to air transportation and more - proudly representing Spangdahlem.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 08:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 878093
    VIRIN: 230331-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_109545857
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month - Spangdahlem, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    52nd FW
    Womens History Month
    Spangdahlem AB
    Girl Power

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT