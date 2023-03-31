As Women’s History Month draws to an end, we’d like to take this moment to recognize the incredible women of Saber Nation. It’s important to honor and recognize women, beyond the month of March, for all they have done and continue to do.
Featured in this video, you will see women who serve in a range of career fields - from medical, to air transportation and more - proudly representing Spangdahlem.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2023 08:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|878093
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-HH678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109545857
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Women's History Month - Spangdahlem, by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
