Women's History Month - Spangdahlem

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/878093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As Women’s History Month draws to an end, we’d like to take this moment to recognize the incredible women of Saber Nation. It’s important to honor and recognize women, beyond the month of March, for all they have done and continue to do.

Featured in this video, you will see women who serve in a range of career fields - from medical, to air transportation and more - proudly representing Spangdahlem.