    Women of Misawa - Round Table

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    AFN Misawa gathered women on Misawa Air Base to speak on their experiences in the military and share words of encouragement for #WomensHistoryMonth.

    Special thanks to 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Cheronica Blandburg, Chief Master Sergeant Select Diana Rogers, First Liuetenant Khamaria Saadiq, Master Sergeant Erin Worley, and Information Systems Technician First Class Angelina Mulholland for participating in our round table discussion.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.31.2023 03:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    misawa
    round table
    women's history month
    joint services

