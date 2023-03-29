Women of Misawa - Round Table

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AFN Misawa gathered women on Misawa Air Base to speak on their experiences in the military and share words of encouragement for #WomensHistoryMonth.



Special thanks to 35th Fighter Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Cheronica Blandburg, Chief Master Sergeant Select Diana Rogers, First Liuetenant Khamaria Saadiq, Master Sergeant Erin Worley, and Information Systems Technician First Class Angelina Mulholland for participating in our round table discussion.