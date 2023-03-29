U.S. Air Force U.S. Air Force Capt. Brittany "Salsa" Dippel, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot, shares her thoughts on Women's History Month. Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and is observed annually in March.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:55
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878056
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-VB704-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109545148
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking Barriers: Capt. Brittany "Salsa" Dippel, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
