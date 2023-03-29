U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erin Taylor Worley, 35th Maintenance Squadron First Sergeant, shares her thoughts on Women's History Month. Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and is observed annually in March.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 22:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878055
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-VB704-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109545147
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Breaking Barriers: Master Sgt. Erin Taylor Worley, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT