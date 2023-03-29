Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Barriers: Master Sgt. Erin Taylor Worley

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Erin Taylor Worley, 35th Maintenance Squadron First Sergeant, shares her thoughts on Women's History Month. Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and is observed annually in March.

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 22:54
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    PACAF
    First Sergeant
    Command Chief
    Women's History Month
    35th FW
    35th MXS
    CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg
    MSgt Taylor Worley

