Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Breaking Barriers: Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.27.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, 35th Fighter Wing command chief, shares her thoughts on Women's History Month. Women’s History Month celebrates women’s contributions to history, culture, and society and is observed annually in March.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 20:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 878035
    VIRIN: 230227-F-VB704-1001
    Filename: DOD_109544984
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Barriers: Chief Master Sgt. Cheronica Blandburg, by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Command Chief
    Women's History Month
    35th FW
    CMSgt Cheronica Blandburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT