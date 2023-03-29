Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Month of the Military Child

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The Month of the Military Child, April, is celebrated throughout the military to emphasize the importance of our young people. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground got a head start on March 30 with a proclamation-signing ceremony followed by a superhero costume parade featuring students from the Child Development Center and Price Elementary School on the march as proud parents looked on.

    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 

    Month of the Military Child
    Yuma Proving Ground
    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

