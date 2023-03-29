U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Month of the Military Child

The Month of the Military Child, April, is celebrated throughout the military to emphasize the importance of our young people. U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground got a head start on March 30 with a proclamation-signing ceremony followed by a superhero costume parade featuring students from the Child Development Center and Price Elementary School on the march as proud parents looked on.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|878019
|VIRIN:
|230330-A-IK096-697
|Filename:
|DOD_109544672
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
