Tripler Army Medical Center Women's History Month Observance

TAMC observes Women’s History Month with special theme “Celebrating women who tell our stories.” The guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East 24th Chief of the Army Medical Core shared her thoughts on the future.



“Where do we want to take the future? Building the trail – pave the trail so others can follow and go farther in their lives.”