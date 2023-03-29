Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Women's History Month Observance

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    TAMC observes Women’s History Month with special theme “Celebrating women who tell our stories.” The guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East 24th Chief of the Army Medical Core shared her thoughts on the future.

    “Where do we want to take the future? Building the trail – pave the trail so others can follow and go farther in their lives.”

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:51:35
    Location: HI, US

