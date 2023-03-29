TAMC observes Women’s History Month with special theme “Celebrating women who tell our stories.” The guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Commanding General, Medical Readiness Command, East 24th Chief of the Army Medical Core shared her thoughts on the future.
“Where do we want to take the future? Building the trail – pave the trail so others can follow and go farther in their lives.”
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|878010
|VIRIN:
|230327-O-QQ208-928
|Filename:
|DOD_109544648
|Length:
|00:51:35
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Women's History Month Observance, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT