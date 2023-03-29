Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Brigade conducts Live Fire

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of training Soldiers the basics and building on that foundation through concurrent training during the battalion's field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29, 2023. Leaders set the tone that makes cohesive teams, which cultivates a culture of care, inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade and prepares our Soldiers to win on future battlefields. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 17:15
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 878001
    VIRIN: 230329-A-VI253-885
    Filename: DOD_109544482
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Sustainment Brigade conducts Live Fire, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Training Exercise
    Sustainment
    3rd ID
    base defense
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield

