U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of training Soldiers the basics and building on that foundation through concurrent training during the battalion's field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29, 2023. Leaders set the tone that makes cohesive teams, which cultivates a culture of care, inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade and prepares our Soldiers to win on future battlefields. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 17:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|878001
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-VI253-885
|Filename:
|DOD_109544482
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sustainment Brigade conducts Live Fire, by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
