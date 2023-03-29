Sustainment Brigade conducts Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks about the importance of training Soldiers the basics and building on that foundation through concurrent training during the battalion's field training exercise on Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 29, 2023. Leaders set the tone that makes cohesive teams, which cultivates a culture of care, inclusion, pride and ownership across the brigade and prepares our Soldiers to win on future battlefields. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Destiny Husband)