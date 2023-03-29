PACAF Innovation: Leading the Charge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877976" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video serves as a "call to action" to inspire Airmen, both in and adjacent to the U.S. Air Force innovation community to focus on the DoD's need to Accelerate Change. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)