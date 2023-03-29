This video serves as a teaser for a large-scale production of the innovation community within PACAF. The visual message is meant to inspire others to bring forward ideas for Accelerating Change within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 14:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|877975
|VIRIN:
|230309-F-BT441-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109544043
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Innovation: Get Inspired, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT