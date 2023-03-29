Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Innovation: Get Inspired

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    This video serves as a teaser for a large-scale production of the innovation community within PACAF. The visual message is meant to inspire others to bring forward ideas for Accelerating Change within the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 14:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 877975
    VIRIN: 230309-F-BT441-9001
    Filename: DOD_109544043
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Innovation: Get Inspired, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Innovation
    Nothstine
    AFWERX
    Spark Tank
    Accelerate Change

