    NAS Pensacola Observes Women's History Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    In recognition of Women's History Month - celebrated annually each March - Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola's Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class (AW) Faith Powlison talks about the Navy's first known black female tactical aircraft pilot in the U.S. Navy!
    (Official U.S. Navy video by Ens. Cristina Francesconi)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 13:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877970
    VIRIN: 230328-N-GO179-001
    Filename: DOD_109543913
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 

