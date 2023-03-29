Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits WPAFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden visits with Wright-Patt Airmen and their families as part of the Joining Forces initiative, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on March 29, 2023. Joining Forces is an effort to support those who serve in the military along with veterans, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877964
    VIRIN: 230329-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_109543843
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits WPAFB, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFSAM
    USAF
    FLOTUS
    School of Aerospace Medicine
    Purple Star

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT