First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits WPAFB

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden visits with Wright-Patt Airmen and their families as part of the Joining Forces initiative, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, on March 29, 2023. Joining Forces is an effort to support those who serve in the military along with veterans, caregivers and survivors. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877964
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-VE661-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109543843
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
