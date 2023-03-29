Indiana Best Warrior Competition 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Indiana National Guardsmen competed in the Best Warrior Competition, March 17-19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The Best Warrior Competition tests basic soldier skills such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. The competition challenged each competitor with events like the Army Combat Fitness Test; an M4 weapons qualification range; a mystery weapons event; a 12- mile ruck march; land navigation; Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills testing and an obstacle course. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)