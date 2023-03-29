Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana Best Warrior Competition 2023

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guardsmen competed in the Best Warrior Competition, March 17-19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The Best Warrior Competition tests basic soldier skills such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. The competition challenged each competitor with events like the Army Combat Fitness Test; an M4 weapons qualification range; a mystery weapons event; a 12- mile ruck march; land navigation; Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills testing and an obstacle course. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 11:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877950
    VIRIN: 230317-Z-EA609-0001
    Filename: DOD_109543485
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: EDINBURGH, IN, US 

    This work, Indiana Best Warrior Competition 2023, by SGT Hector Tinoco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M4 carbine

    airmen
    airforce
    best warrior competition
    Indiana National Guard
    soldiers
    army

