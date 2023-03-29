Indiana Best Warrior Competition 2023

Indiana National Guardsmen competed in the Best Warrior Competition, March 17-19, 2023 at Camp Atterbury, Ind. The Best Warrior Competition tests basic soldier skills such as physical fitness, marksmanship, combat readiness and more. The competition challenged each competitor with events like the Army Combat Fitness Test; an M4 weapons qualification range; a mystery weapons event; a 12- mile ruck march; land navigation; Army Warrior Tasks and Battle Drills testing and an obstacle course. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|03.17.2023
|03.30.2023 11:39
|Video Productions
|877950
|230317-Z-EA609-0001
|DOD_109543485
|00:02:29
|EDINBURGH, IN, US
|0
|0
