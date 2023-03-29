In this video, Tech. Sgt. Rachel Pye, an aerial combat photographer with the 4th Combat Camera Squadron out Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, talks about her experience as a team lead during Exercise Scorpion Lens 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the United States Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877937
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-PO994-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109543219
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cross-trainee details experience as team lead during 1st Scorpion Lens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
