    Cross-trainee details experience as team lead during 1st Scorpion Lens

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    In this video, Tech. Sgt. Rachel Pye, an aerial combat photographer with the 4th Combat Camera Squadron out Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, talks about her experience as a team lead during Exercise Scorpion Lens 2023. Exercise Scorpion Lens is an annual training event held at McCrady Training Center, Eastover, South Carolina, hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron. The exercise provides expeditionary skills and training to combat camera professionals from the United States Air Force, Army and Marine Corps worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jamal D. Sutter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877937
    VIRIN: 230321-F-PO994-9001
    Filename: DOD_109543219
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    4CTCS
    Combat Camera
    SL23
    Scorpion Lens

