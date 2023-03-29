Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, a combat rescue pilot assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, talks about Exercise Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 19, 2023. Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877916
    VIRIN: 230329-F-TV052-9001
    Filename: DOD_109542877
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing
    1st Expeditionary Rescue Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT