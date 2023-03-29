Next 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877916" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, a combat rescue pilot assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, talks about Exercise Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 19, 2023. Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)