Air Force Maj. Patrick Woodruff, a combat rescue pilot assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, talks about Exercise Agile Spartan at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 19, 2023. Exercise Agile Spartan is a combined, joint training exercise that enhances international partnerships and regional security in the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877916
|VIRIN:
|230329-F-TV052-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542877
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Next 332nd AEW conducts Agile Spartan ACE Exercise in CENTCOM, by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT