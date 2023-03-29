Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Build Unit Cohesion During Dynamic Front 2023

    GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Khalan Moore 

    56th Artillery Command

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY- U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Battery, 1-7 Field Artillery Battalion, 2nd Combat Brigade, 1st Infantry Division conduct a live fire at Grafenwöhr, GERMANY, on March 28, 2023. Exercise dynamic front is the premier 56th artillery command-led combined U.S., NATO Allies, and partners fires-centric exercise that tests joint and multinational fires interoperability within the artillery system cooperation activity (ASCA) construct.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt Khalan Moore)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 03:18
    Location: DE

