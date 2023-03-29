Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s History Month Lunch NSF Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Electronics Technician Third Class Evelyn Hernandez is the emcee at a Women’s History Month Lunch, hosted by the Multi-cultural Committee onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)

    Location: IO

    Multi-cultural
    Women’s History Month
    NSF Diego Garcia

