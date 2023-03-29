Electronics Technician Third Class Evelyn Hernandez is the emcee at a Women’s History Month Lunch, hosted by the Multi-cultural Committee onboard Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 02:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877906
|VIRIN:
|230330-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542632
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s History Month Lunch NSF Diego Garcia, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT