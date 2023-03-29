Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Flower Garden

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.27.2023

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Sasebo

    The Sasebo Flower Garden has an area of approximately 40 square kilometers where you can view plums, azaleas, roses, peonies and more. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.30.2023 00:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877902
    VIRIN: 230328-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_109542509
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 

