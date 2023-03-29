The Sasebo Flower Garden has an area of approximately 40 square kilometers where you can view plums, azaleas, roses, peonies and more. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2023 00:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877902
|VIRIN:
|230328-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109542509
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sasebo Flower Garden, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
