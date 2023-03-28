Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Heide Couch, Senior Airman Alexander Merchak, Nicholas Pilch and 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    To celebrate Women's History Month, Airmen from Travis Air Force Base, California, recite the Airman's Creed, March 29, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by 60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 17:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 877875
    VIRIN: 230329-F-YT028-001
    Filename: DOD_109541913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month 2023, by Heide Couch, SrA Alexander Merchak, Nicholas Pilch and 2nd Lt. Casey Sturdivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Creed
    Travis AFB
    Women's History Month
    Air power
    Diversity and Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT