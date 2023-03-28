General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Replacement Project: Partnering with a Purpose

An overview of partnerships at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Replacement Project at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. This project is through the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 17:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877873
|VIRIN:
|230329-A-UD311-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109541892
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
