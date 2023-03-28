Female members from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater discuss their experiences while in the Coast Guard Mar. 29, 2023. In order to achieve the mission objective, the Coast Guard's female workforce performs and receives equal training and treatment. (video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 16:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877858
|VIRIN:
|230329-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109541741
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard female empowerment video, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT