    Coast Guard female empowerment video

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Female members from Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg and Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater discuss their experiences while in the Coast Guard Mar. 29, 2023. In order to achieve the mission objective, the Coast Guard's female workforce performs and receives equal training and treatment. (video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 16:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877858
    VIRIN: 230329-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109541741
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    Coast Guard

