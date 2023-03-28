Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    February 2023 DTRA Russian Graduation

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Video by Dusan Tatomirovic 

    The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center

    Four students graduated from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Interpreting Course for Russian language February 15, which is a high-level course only offered by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California.

    The director of DTRA’s On-Site Inspection and Building Capacity Directorate, Mr. David Musgrave, welcomed the graduates to the organization for a challenging yet rewarding career among a small number of consecutive interpreters within the Department of Defense. A precondition for employment as a military interpreter with DTRA is successfully passing the course.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:09
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 

