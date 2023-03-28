February 2023 DTRA Russian Graduation

Four students graduated from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Interpreting Course for Russian language February 15, which is a high-level course only offered by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California.
The director of DTRA’s On-Site Inspection and Building Capacity Directorate, Mr. David Musgrave, welcomed the graduates to the organization for a challenging yet rewarding career among a small number of consecutive interpreters within the Department of Defense. A precondition for employment as a military interpreter with DTRA is successfully passing the course.
