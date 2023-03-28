February 2023 DTRA Russian Graduation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Four students graduated from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Interpreting Course for Russian language February 15, which is a high-level course only offered by the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California.



The director of DTRA’s On-Site Inspection and Building Capacity Directorate, Mr. David Musgrave, welcomed the graduates to the organization for a challenging yet rewarding career among a small number of consecutive interpreters within the Department of Defense. A precondition for employment as a military interpreter with DTRA is successfully passing the course.