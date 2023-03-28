Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 AutoCross

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps video created using Adobe Premiere Pro at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, March 23, 2023. Video created to inform the installation and surrounding community that Autocross has returned (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tristen Reed)

    Music used: “Ringside” by Dyalla Audio library - YouTube Studio

    No attribution required per YouTube Audio Library License - “YouTube Audio Library License. You can use this audio track in any of your videos, including videos that you monetize. No attribution is required.

    YouTube may credit the artist and link the Audio Library from your video.

    You may not make available, distribute or perform the music files from this library separately from videos and other content into which you have incorporated these music files (e.g., standalone distribution of these files is not permitted)”.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877831
    VIRIN: 230325-M-QB341-840
    Filename: DOD_109541391
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    This work, 2023 AutoCross, by LCpl Tristen Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Single Marine Program
    racing
    MCAS Cherry Point
    scca
    Autocross

