AFRL Hypersonic Wind Tunnel B-Roll

Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, tunnel operator Garrett Nickell prepares an aerodynamic check model for experimentation at the Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Riverside, Ohio, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility is a hypersonic wind tunnel that produces Mach 6 flow in an open jet test section and an altitude range from 30,000 ft. to 130,000 ft.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877815
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-NQ323-473
|Filename:
|DOD_109540981
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
