    AFRL Hypersonic Wind Tunnel B-Roll

    OH, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, tunnel operator Garrett Nickell prepares an aerodynamic check model for experimentation at the Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Riverside, Ohio, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.  The Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility is a hypersonic wind tunnel that produces Mach 6 flow in an open jet test section and an altitude range from 30,000 ft. to 130,000 ft.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Hypersonic Wind Tunnel B-Roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRL
    hypersonic
    RQ
    Experimentation
    AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate
    wind tunnel

