AFRL Hypersonic Wind Tunnel B-Roll

Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, tunnel operator Garrett Nickell prepares an aerodynamic check model for experimentation at the Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Riverside, Ohio, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The Mach 6 High Reynolds Number Facility is a hypersonic wind tunnel that produces Mach 6 flow in an open jet test section and an altitude range from 30,000 ft. to 130,000 ft.