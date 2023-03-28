Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell AFB: Exercise LETHAL PRIDE 2023 - Tent City Set-up and Daily Life

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This video contains footage of Airmen at McConnell AFB setting up Tent-City, and also daily life in the simulated, deployed location.

    McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen deployed to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 12:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877812
    VIRIN: 230322-F-CG135-688
    Filename: DOD_109540908
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB: Exercise LETHAL PRIDE 2023 - Tent City Set-up and Daily Life, by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deployed
    McConnell
    tent city
    18th Air Force
    22 ARW
    Exercise Lethal Pride

    OPTIONS

