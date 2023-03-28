McConnell AFB: Exercise LETHAL PRIDE 2023 - Tent City Set-up and Daily Life

This video contains footage of Airmen at McConnell AFB setting up Tent-City, and also daily life in the simulated, deployed location.
McConnell’s 22nd Air Refueling Wing is conducting Exercise Lethal Pride, March 27-31. The exercise includes approximately 100 McConnell Airmen deployed to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 12:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877812
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-CG135-688
|Filename:
|DOD_109540908
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
