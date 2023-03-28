About 150 students representing 51 teams from 13 Pittsburgh area organizations participated in the Pittsburgh Regional SeaPearch Competition. SeaPerch is an international competitive engineering program that introduces students in grades 4-12 to engineering sciences useful to naval and marine operations. Students learn the skills to design, build, and maneuver an underwater ROV, or Remote Operated Vehicle, in order to complete obstacles and challenges that have real-world applications. The SeaPerch Program provides students with the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and robotics. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877808
|VIRIN:
|230325-N-RB168-893
|Filename:
|DOD_109540871
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|BALDWIN, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NTAG Pittsburgh sponsors Pittsburgh Regional SeaPearch Competition, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
