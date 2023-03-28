Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Pittsburgh sponsors Pittsburgh Regional SeaPearch Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALDWIN, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    About 150 students representing 51 teams from 13 Pittsburgh area organizations participated in the Pittsburgh Regional SeaPearch Competition. SeaPerch is an international competitive engineering program that introduces students in grades 4-12 to engineering sciences useful to naval and marine operations. Students learn the skills to design, build, and maneuver an underwater ROV, or Remote Operated Vehicle, in order to complete obstacles and challenges that have real-world applications. The SeaPerch Program provides students with the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and robotics. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877808
    VIRIN: 230325-N-RB168-893
    Filename: DOD_109540871
    Length: 00:03:02
    Location: BALDWIN, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pittsburgh sponsors Pittsburgh Regional SeaPearch Competition, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #forgedbythesea #navyrecruiter #usnavy #SeaPearch #Pittsburgh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT