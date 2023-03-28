1FCK visits Ramstein Air Base

Soccer players in Football Club Kaiserslautern visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 23, 2023. The team met and signed autographs for fans, competed with U.S. Air Force Airmen in physical training contests, and played soccer and American football with students at Ramstein High School. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 11:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877799
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-FN350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109540743
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
