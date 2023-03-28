Broll: Missouri firefighters extinguish mock aircraft fire

Airmen assigned to the 139th Fire Emergency Services, Missouri Air National Guard, battle a mock aircraft fire on a mobile trainer at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, March 24-25, 2023. The mobile trainer allows the firefighters to conduct the required training at their own installation and keeps them current as airport firefighters. The mobile trainer was brought in by the University of Missouri's Fire and Rescue Training Institute. Firefighters from the St. Joseph and Elwood fire departments also participated in the training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by video Michael Crane)
