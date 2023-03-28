Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th AAMDC Change of Charter Ceremony

    GERMANY

    03.23.2023

    Video by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command hold a Change of Charter Ceremony at Sembach Kaserne March 23,2023. (U.S. Army video by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877789
    VIRIN: 230323-D-RD023-220
    Filename: DOD_109540425
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Change of Charter Ceremony, by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARMY
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    10AAMDC
    USAEURAF

