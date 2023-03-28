U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, 10th Air Army and Missile Defense Command's new command chief warrant officer, shares advice for Women's History Month Mar. 28 in Sembach, Germany. Women have played vital roles in our Army since the Revolutionary War. Today women serve in every career field in the Army, and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 09:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877783
|VIRIN:
|230328-A-JK865-927
|Filename:
|DOD_109540216
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month Feature: Our New Command Chief Warrant Officer, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS
