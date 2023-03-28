Women's History Month Feature: Our New Command Chief Warrant Officer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, 10th Air Army and Missile Defense Command's new command chief warrant officer, shares advice for Women's History Month Mar. 28 in Sembach, Germany. Women have played vital roles in our Army since the Revolutionary War. Today women serve in every career field in the Army, and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)