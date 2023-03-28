Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History Month Feature: Our New Command Chief Warrant Officer

    RP, GERMANY

    03.28.2023

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, 10th Air Army and Missile Defense Command's new command chief warrant officer, shares advice for Women's History Month Mar. 28 in Sembach, Germany. Women have played vital roles in our Army since the Revolutionary War. Today women serve in every career field in the Army, and are critical members of the Army team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877783
    VIRIN: 230328-A-JK865-927
    Filename: DOD_109540216
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: RP, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    Beallyoucanbe

