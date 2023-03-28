Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell Air Force Base Women's History Month Panel

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsay Cryer 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell Air Force Base hosted a panel of extraordinary women in honor of Women's History Month. Featuring a clip from Veterans in Blue.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 08:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877757
    VIRIN: 230308-F-JE861-244
    Filename: DOD_109540052
    Length: 01:01:12
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Women's History Month
    International Women's Day
    Air Force
    WHM
    Panel Women's Initiative Team

