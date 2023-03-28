Maxwell Air Force Base hosted a panel of extraordinary women in honor of Women's History Month. Featuring a clip from Veterans in Blue.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 08:27
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|877757
|VIRIN:
|230308-F-JE861-244
|Filename:
|DOD_109540052
|Length:
|01:01:12
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell Air Force Base Women's History Month Panel, by SSgt Lindsay Cryer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
