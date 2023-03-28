Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 23

    JAPAN

    03.12.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force conduct Exercise Iron Fist 23 in Japan, from Feb. 16 to March 12, 2023. The annual exercise was hosted for the first time in Japan, training our combined forces to secure and defend key maritime terrain. Iron Fist is a bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 06:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877749
    VIRIN: 230329-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_109539814
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Terrain
    31st MEU
    Maritime
    JGSDF
    Iron Fist

