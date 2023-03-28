U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group, and members of the Japan Self-Defense Force conduct Exercise Iron Fist 23 in Japan, from Feb. 16 to March 12, 2023. The annual exercise was hosted for the first time in Japan, training our combined forces to secure and defend key maritime terrain. Iron Fist is a bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2023 06:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877749
|VIRIN:
|230329-M-MJ391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109539814
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
