    KMC On The Scene - Women's History Month

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This year’s Women History Month theme is “Women Who Tell Stories.” We want to take this time to highlight amazing women and their unique ways they have told stories, and how that impacted history. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 08:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 877743
    VIRIN: 230315-A-VB767-1001
    Filename: DOD_109539514
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC On The Scene - Women's History Month, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Women's History Month
    KMC

