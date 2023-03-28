KMC On The Scene - Women's History Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This year’s Women History Month theme is “Women Who Tell Stories.” We want to take this time to highlight amazing women and their unique ways they have told stories, and how that impacted history. (U.S. Army video by SGT. Tamillyah Jo)