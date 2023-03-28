Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota Post Office - A1C Mendiola

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.21.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Pacific Spotlight on Airman 1st Class Lucy Joy Mendiola, 374th FSS military postal clerk, and how she brings a smile to her community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.29.2023 01:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877730
    VIRIN: 230321-F-BS430-1001
    Filename: DOD_109539360
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Post Office - A1C Mendiola, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Military Postal Clerk
    374 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT