Department of the Air Force Tribal Consultation Video

This video provides Department of the Air Force (DAF) representatives guidance on tribal consultation in the context of the Department of the Air Force Instruction (DAFI) 90-2002, Interactions with Federally Recognized Tribes. The DAFI and video help in directing DAF personnel in building relationships and conducting consultations with federally recognized Indian/Alaska Native tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, or communities, as required by federal laws and regulations, Executive Orders, and Presidential Memoranda.
|03.23.2023
|03.28.2023 17:17
|Briefings
|877688
|230323-F-F3406-0001
|DOD_109538116
|00:09:39
|TX, US
|0
|0
