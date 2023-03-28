Department of the Air Force Tribal Consultation Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides Department of the Air Force (DAF) representatives guidance on tribal consultation in the context of the Department of the Air Force Instruction (DAFI) 90-2002, Interactions with Federally Recognized Tribes. The DAFI and video help in directing DAF personnel in building relationships and conducting consultations with federally recognized Indian/Alaska Native tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, or communities, as required by federal laws and regulations, Executive Orders, and Presidential Memoranda.