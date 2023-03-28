Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Air Force Tribal Consultation Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    This video provides Department of the Air Force (DAF) representatives guidance on tribal consultation in the context of the Department of the Air Force Instruction (DAFI) 90-2002, Interactions with Federally Recognized Tribes. The DAFI and video help in directing DAF personnel in building relationships and conducting consultations with federally recognized Indian/Alaska Native tribes, bands, nations, pueblos, or communities, as required by federal laws and regulations, Executive Orders, and Presidential Memoranda.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 17:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 877688
    VIRIN: 230323-F-F3406-0001
    Filename: DOD_109538116
    Length: 00:09:39
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Air Force Tribal Consultation Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    tribal consultation
    tribal relations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT