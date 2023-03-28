Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    April is Month of the Military Child. While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children. Military families move on average every two to three years, impacting the military children through changing schools and support networks. Each year, the DoD joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

