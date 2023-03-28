video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877685" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

April is Month of the Military Child. While military members serve around the world, we often forget the challenges faced by their children. Military families move on average every two to three years, impacting the military children through changing schools and support networks. Each year, the DoD joins national, state and local government, schools, military serving organizations, companies and citizens in celebrating military children and the sacrifices they make. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)