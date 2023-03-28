U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase Chambers, 23rd Medical Group pediatrician, shares his personal story as part of a provider spotlight series at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 21, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 15:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877674
|VIRIN:
|230321-F-HU126-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109537857
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Moody AFB highlights 23rd MDG provider, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT