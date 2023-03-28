Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Empowerment- MacDill women share advice on life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MacDill Women share advice on life in celebration of Women's history month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 15:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 877668
    VIRIN: 230323-F-YW699-1030
    Filename: DOD_109537779
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Empowerment- MacDill women share advice on life, by A1C Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Female
    Advice
    MacDill
    History
    Women
    Empowerment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT