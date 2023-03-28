The U.S. Air Force Parachute Team "Wings of Blue" conducted tandem jumps with multiple celebrities and influencers in Porterville, Cali. March 25, 2023, to showcase the Air Force mission and bring awareness to the opportunities available to those interested in joining the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 14:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877662
|VIRIN:
|230325-F-YG657-001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109537733
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|PORTERVILLE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wings of Blue tandem jumps with celebrities, by SSgt Jacob Derry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
