Wings of Blue tandem jumps with celebrities

The U.S. Air Force Parachute Team "Wings of Blue" conducted tandem jumps with multiple celebrities and influencers in Porterville, Cali. March 25, 2023, to showcase the Air Force mission and bring awareness to the opportunities available to those interested in joining the Air Force.