    Wings of Blue tandem jumps with celebrities

    PORTERVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Derry 

    360th Recruiting Group

    The U.S. Air Force Parachute Team "Wings of Blue" conducted tandem jumps with multiple celebrities and influencers in Porterville, Cali. March 25, 2023, to showcase the Air Force mission and bring awareness to the opportunities available to those interested in joining the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 14:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877662
    VIRIN: 230325-F-YG657-001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109537733
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: PORTERVILLE, CA, US 

    Air Force Academy
    Wings of Blue
    skydiving
    Air Force
    recruiting
    Air Force Recruiting

