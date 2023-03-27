Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foust in the House

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    It's Black History Month, so Chaplain Foust invited Master Sgt. Earl Scott, religious affairs senior enlisted leader, to share how Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to get through a tough time in his career. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie

    Date Posted: 03.28.2023 12:34
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    Air Force Magazine
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

