It's Black History Month, so Chaplain Foust invited Master Sgt. Earl Scott, religious affairs senior enlisted leader, to share how Martin Luther King Jr. inspired him to get through a tough time in his career. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2023 12:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877640
|VIRIN:
|230214-F-BU829-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109537231
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Foust in the House, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT