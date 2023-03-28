The 174th Infantry Brigade Highlights Women’s History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Bianca Carter, 174th Infantry Brigade Operations Non-commissioned Officer, shares her experience as a woman in the U.S. Army during her 14-year career. She accepted the challenge and expressed her gratitude for the women who changed the standard and effectively paved the way for the modern women serving our country.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tykeera Murray, 174th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs)