    The 174th Infantry Brigade Highlights Women’s History

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE–DIX–LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Video by Sgt. Tykeera Murray 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Bianca Carter, 174th Infantry Brigade Operations Non-commissioned Officer, shares her experience as a woman in the U.S. Army during her 14-year career. She accepted the challenge and expressed her gratitude for the women who changed the standard and effectively paved the way for the modern women serving our country.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tykeera Murray, 174th Infantry Brigade Public Affairs)

    Category: Interviews
    This work, The 174th Infantry Brigade Highlights Women’s History, by SGT Tykeera Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    women's history month
    Women's history
    174th Infantry Brigade

